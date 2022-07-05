IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Person of interest in Highland Park shooting has apparent violent online presence

    08:35
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16

  • 'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34

  • Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

    08:09

  • Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

    01:46

  • Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

    04:11

  • Uvalde schools police chief sends letter to resign from City Council seat

    00:29

  • Uvalde school police chief to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

msnbc

Person of interest in Highland Park shooting has apparent violent online presence

08:35

The person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people in Highland Park, Illinois, left posts of tributes to mass shootings and public killings on social media platforms, according to numerous profiles that appear to belong to him. NBC News' Ben Collins reports.July 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Person of interest in Highland Park shooting has apparent violent online presence

    08:35
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16

  • 'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All