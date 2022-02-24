People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action02:10
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine03:15
People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack05:40
'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv05:47
They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine03:53
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting08:17
Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign07:38
Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden11:48
Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’06:35
Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows07:35
Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram07:37
Ukraine set to enter state of emergency07:34
Taiwan tension with China compared to Ukraine & Russia05:15
Large booms are heard in Kyiv, targeting military installations, as residents are attempting to flee the city. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports. Feb. 24, 2022
'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv05:47