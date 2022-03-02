Pentagon: Russian convoy towards Kyiv remains stalled
02:43
Share this -
copied
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Russian convoy heading towards Kyiv remains stalled. The Pentagon assessed that Russia is regrouping after facing unexpected challenges of resistance from Ukraine.March 2, 2022
Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'
01:07
Now Playing
Pentagon: Russian convoy towards Kyiv remains stalled
02:43
UP NEXT
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression
06:07
Blinken announces task force to track down Russian oligarchs, sanctions on defense sector
02:09
Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent
02:48
Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’