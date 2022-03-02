Pentagon: Russian convoy towards Kyiv remains stalled

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Russian convoy heading towards Kyiv remains stalled. The Pentagon assessed that Russia is regrouping after facing unexpected challenges of resistance from Ukraine.March 2, 2022

