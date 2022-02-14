IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: We don't believe Russia has made 'final decision' on invading Ukraine

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday

    02:09

  • Carlos Franganillo on Europe's view of Russia and Ukraine

    03:10

  • Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime

    10:02

  • Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

    06:53

  • ‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation

    07:32

  • Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine

    02:13

  • Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18

  • Biden to Putin: Consequences of invasion into Ukraine would be 'swift and severe'

    03:00

  • National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40

  • War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    03:54

  • Right-wing crack pipe lie gets smoked

    06:03

  • 'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • 'Door to diplomacy' still open for Russia, says Deputy National Security Adviser

    04:19

  • 1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

    06:29

  • Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'

    08:00

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

msnbc

Pentagon: We don't believe Russia has made 'final decision' on invading Ukraine

01:21

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that the Pentagon does not believe Russia has made a final decision on invading Ukraine but warned that military action could happen any day. Feb. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: We don't believe Russia has made 'final decision' on invading Ukraine

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday

    02:09

  • Carlos Franganillo on Europe's view of Russia and Ukraine

    03:10

  • Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime

    10:02

  • Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

    06:53

  • ‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation

    07:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All