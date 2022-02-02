IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon sending troops to Eastern Europe for 'defense of our NATO allies'

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden approves sending troops to Eastern Europe

    02:33

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

  • For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood

    09:10

  • Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

    04:59

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

    07:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador: Putin is ‘worried’ about potential U.S. sanctions

    03:04

  • Trump “alternate electors” subpoenaed

    05:45

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Putin’s aggression in Ukraine affects U.S. interests ‘directly’

    03:09

  • Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

    03:45

  • Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games

    06:00

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    11:43

  • SCOTUS replacement race

    04:10

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

  • Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28

msnbc

Pentagon sending troops to Eastern Europe for 'defense of our NATO allies'

04:08

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discussed the plans to send additional U.S. forces to Eastern Europe "to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies" amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, but assured "these are not permanent moves."Feb. 2, 2022

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon sending troops to Eastern Europe for 'defense of our NATO allies'

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden approves sending troops to Eastern Europe

    02:33

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All