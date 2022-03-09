Pentagon assesses transfer of Poland's jets as 'high risk'
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters U.S. intelligence officials assessed that the transfer of Poland's jets to Ukraine could pose a risk of escalating the conflict with Russia.March 9, 2022
