Pentagon on Russian troops: We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal
Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby announced that a small amount of Russian troops have been positioned away from Kyiv, but said, "this is not a real withdrawal," and, "we should be prepared to watch for a major offense in other areas of Ukraine." March 29, 2022
