IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Commissioner Bratton: The country has to make up its mind on dealing with crime

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    'He was desperate': Police comment on Danelo Cavalcante's efforts to evade capture

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police explain how they captured the escaped killer

    03:52

  • Video shows escaped killer in Pennsylvania police custody

    01:07

  • 'A big sigh of relief': Escaped killer in custody after two weeks on the run

    05:04

  • Five former Memphis officers federally indicted in Tyre Nichols case

    01:29

  • Police say Pennsylvania prison escapee stole rifle from resident

    03:30

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36

  • FDA approves new Covid booster: What you need to know

    05:55

  • Walter Isaacson: Elon Musk has been volatile his whole life

    13:20

  • 'I mourn the America we lost in that moment': Author looks back at 9/11

    06:48

  • Homeland Security secretary: Threats to the homeland have evolved significantly in 20 years

    06:04

  • Rev. Al: Kamala Harris should not be underestimated

    11:43

  • 'I hereby challenge': Trump wants Murdoch, Biden mental tests

    08:01

  • Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante spotted again, driving stolen van 

    03:42

  • Photos show escaped convict outside search zone with changed appearance

    03:24

  • New book looks at the 1987-1988 NBA season

    08:17

  • After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

msnbc

'He was desperate': Police comment on Danelo Cavalcante's efforts to evade capture

02:21

While speaking about Danelo Cavalcante’s capture, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said the escaped killer was desperate not to spend the rest of his life in prison during his two weeks on the run.Sept. 13, 2023

  • Commissioner Bratton: The country has to make up its mind on dealing with crime

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    'He was desperate': Police comment on Danelo Cavalcante's efforts to evade capture

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police explain how they captured the escaped killer

    03:52

  • Video shows escaped killer in Pennsylvania police custody

    01:07

  • 'A big sigh of relief': Escaped killer in custody after two weeks on the run

    05:04

  • Five former Memphis officers federally indicted in Tyre Nichols case

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All