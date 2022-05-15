Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman hospitalized after stroke

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Fetterman is currently the Democratic front-runner for an open U.S. Senate seat. In a tweet the governor said he is making a full recovery.May 15, 2022

