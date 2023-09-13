IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danelo Cavalcante captured after almost 2 weeks on the run

    Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praises police on convict's capture

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praises police on convict's capture

02:48

Following the capture of escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro praised law enforcement for apprehending Cavalcante with “no injuries to law enforcement or to the public” during the two-week manhunt.Sept. 13, 2023

    Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praises police on convict's capture

