IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

    05:29

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50

  • 'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment

    06:55

  • 'Trumpworld' reacts to the former president’s third indictment

    08:09

  • Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment after being indicted on four counts

    10:38

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

    09:40

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

    10:51

  • Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report

    08:05

  • George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law

    01:41

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

    02:15

  • Ken Dilanian: A real trap that Jack Smith has set for Donald Trump

    02:42

  • Joe: It was Republicans who stood up to Trump

    12:09

  • Political impact of latest Trump indictment

    06:45

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment manager reacts to Trump indictment

    05:16

  • Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck

    05:38

  • 'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

    05:04

msnbc

Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

03:32

Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the indictment of former President Trump in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

    05:29

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50

  • 'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All