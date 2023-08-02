Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

- Now Playing
Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe03:32
If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected03:50
Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter05:29
Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’05:35
'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member09:50
'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment06:55
'Trumpworld' reacts to the former president’s third indictment08:09
Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment after being indicted on four counts10:38
Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone06:33
Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion09:40
Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump10:51
Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report08:05
George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law01:41
Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election02:15
Ken Dilanian: A real trap that Jack Smith has set for Donald Trump02:42
Joe: It was Republicans who stood up to Trump12:09
Political impact of latest Trump indictment06:45
Fmr. Trump impeachment manager reacts to Trump indictment05:16
Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck05:38
'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case05:04
