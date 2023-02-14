IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pence plans to resist special counsel subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    White House announces team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

    01:50

  • Georgia judge rules parts of grand jury report in Trump probe be made public

    02:18

  • Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena

    03:50

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • White House announces military shot down high-altitude object over Alaska

    02:23

  • McConnell criticizes Sen. Scott for plan to sunset programs like Social Security and Medicare

    02:38

  • FBI searching Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

    03:11

  • White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

    01:56

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Lawrence: House Republicans spent the day getting crushed by Democrats

    10:06

  • Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building

    01:48

  • House committee on 'weaponization' of government holds first hearing

    03:42

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP fixated on ‘hurt feelings not actual harm’ at House Oversight Twitter hearing

    07:52

  • Gaetz appointed to 'government weaponization' committee

    02:53

  • Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan D.A. for 15th time

    03:18

  • Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address

    02:51

  • Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address

    01:12:52

msnbc

Pence plans to resist special counsel subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

01:45

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his legal team are planning to resist a special counsel subpoena for the Justice Department's investigation into former President Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pence plans to resist special counsel subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    White House announces team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

    01:50

  • Georgia judge rules parts of grand jury report in Trump probe be made public

    02:18

  • Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena

    03:50

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All