Pelosi: Harry Reid was 'truly beloved' by those in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delivered remarks about the life of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, remarking that he was "truly beloved" by all those who worked with him in Congress.Jan. 12, 2022
