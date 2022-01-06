IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

    08:55
  • Now Playing

    Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

  • Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'

    01:14

  • Biden slams Trump as 'defeated former president' who spread election lies

    04:24

  • 'Democracy was attacked': Biden reflects on the events of January 6

    04:31

  • Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy

    03:09

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Redistricting ‘surprises’ some Democrats as district lines set stage for 2022 midterms

    04:24

  • Sec. Vilsack: Lowering meat prices will ‘take a little time’

    07:44

  • Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary

    02:47

  • Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups

    01:45

  • January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

    03:47

  • It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39

  • Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation

    01:24

msnbc

Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

05:11

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., led the House of Representatives in a moment of silence in reflection of the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and to honor those officers who were injured or lost their lives as a result of the attack.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

    08:55
  • Now Playing

    Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

  • Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'

    01:14

  • Biden slams Trump as 'defeated former president' who spread election lies

    04:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All