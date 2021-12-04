Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all four counts of involuntary manslaughter, followed by a judge setting a $500,000 cash surety bond for both parents.Dec. 4, 2021
