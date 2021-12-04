IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges

04:13

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all four counts of involuntary manslaughter, followed by a judge setting a $500,000 cash surety bond for both parents.Dec. 4, 2021

