Overwrite testing

- UP NEXT
Jonathan Karl: Trump still has the ability to destroy the GOP if he doesn't win10:31
Ted Cruz says 'country is screwed' for the next four years after midterms04:59
Paulina Porizkova: I have to focus on gratitude09:43
Airlines forced to pay $600M in refunds to passengers under DOT rules05:59
Gov.-elect Shapiro: I showed up and treated people with respect08:45
Vaughn Hillyard: When Lake wonders how she lost this race, look at it07:23
'People want folks to come together': Senator looks ahead after midterms07:42
A really stinging loss for Trumpworld10:28
Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump03:56
Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway04:01
Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended10:38
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.01:25
One-on-One with Wes Moore06:12
Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins02:48
Lawrence: Meet the man who ‘saw through the red wave delusion’06:28
Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a ‘hero’ to Senate Democrats09:05
Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'07:44
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects02:04
Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'05:45
'Loser' Trump blasted for MAGA Losses in 2022: Dems win Senate11:57
- UP NEXT
Jonathan Karl: Trump still has the ability to destroy the GOP if he doesn't win10:31
Ted Cruz says 'country is screwed' for the next four years after midterms04:59
Paulina Porizkova: I have to focus on gratitude09:43
Airlines forced to pay $600M in refunds to passengers under DOT rules05:59
Gov.-elect Shapiro: I showed up and treated people with respect08:45
Vaughn Hillyard: When Lake wonders how she lost this race, look at it07:23
Play All