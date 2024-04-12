IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One person dead after stolen semi-truck crashes into Texas DPS office
April 12, 202402:05
One person dead after stolen semi-truck crashes into Texas DPS office

02:05

One person was killed and multiple were injured when a stolen semi-truck crashed into a Texas Department of Safety office. The 42-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. He had previously been denied a commercial driver’s license at the location.April 12, 2024

