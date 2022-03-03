On the ground in Poland as thousands cross the border from Ukraine
As the UN reports that one million people have fled Ukraine in the last week, NBC’s Ellison Barber joins Chris Jansing from inside Poland. She details the stories she’s heard from those who have left their homes, including one Ukrainian woman who says: "in my heart it’s painful, I just want to cry."March 3, 2022
