BREAKING: Ex-officer accused of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors found not guilty

  • Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

    01:45

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war

    09:37
    On the ground in Poland as thousands cross the border from Ukraine

    03:40
    Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

    05:53

  • Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements

    06:24

  • Fmr. Ukrainian MP: Putin invades our democracy because it threatens him

    05:19

  • 'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general

    04:56

  • McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come

    09:18

  • Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees

    04:36

  • Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons

    04:26

  • Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'

    07:45

  • Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

    03:21

  • Putin's shambolic invasion no less traumatizing for fleeing Ukrainians

    04:22

  • Poor planning, low morale, weak supplies corrode Russian invasion from within

    06:15

  • Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas

    07:26

  • DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets

    05:35

  • One week since Ukraine invasion

    02:05

  • Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era

    08:38

  • Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets

    08:09

  • Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”

    10:26

On the ground in Poland as thousands cross the border from Ukraine

03:40

As the UN reports that one million people have fled Ukraine in the last week, NBC’s Ellison Barber joins Chris Jansing from inside Poland. She details the stories she’s heard from those who have left their homes, including one Ukrainian woman who says: "in my heart it’s painful, I just want to cry."March 3, 2022

