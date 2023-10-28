IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

    03:10

  • Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever

    04:37

  • Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change

    05:16

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead

    11:53
  • Now Playing

    Officials: Shooting suspect dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Suspected Maine shooter found dead, law enforcement sources tell NBC News

    02:20

  • Maine shelter-in-place order lifted, hunting prohibited in Lewiston and nearby areas

    01:44

  • Identities of the 18 victims in the Maine mass shooting revealed

    02:44

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • Police questioned about ‘yellow flag’ warnings prior to Maine shootings

    01:57

  • Maine police confirm note found, say dive teams will search river near suspect's car

    02:26

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06

  • Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

    02:28

  • ‘None of this is inevitable’: Sen. Chris Murphy calls for assault rifle ban after shooting in Maine

    08:47

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'

    05:19

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

    07:13

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

    06:48

msnbc

Officials: Shooting suspect dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound

07:00

Law enforcement in Maine says that Robert Card, the suspect in the deadly mass shooting, was found dead near Lisbon Falls. NBC's Tom Winter reports on what happens next in the investigation.Oct. 28, 2023

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

    03:10

  • Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever

    04:37

  • Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change

    05:16

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead

    11:53
  • Now Playing

    Officials: Shooting suspect dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Suspected Maine shooter found dead, law enforcement sources tell NBC News

    02:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All