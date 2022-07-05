Officials release names of victims in Highland Park parade shooting, update victim count

- Now Playing
Officials release names of victims in Highland Park parade shooting, update victim count01:35
- UP NEXT
Giuliani, Sen. Graham, John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury02:47
Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting03:46
Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial03:44
Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows05:09
Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII10:43
Highland Park police: Shooter preplanned attack, bought gun legally02:51
'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting06:55
Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions06:18
'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics10:02
Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises09:42
Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery06:08
Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified04:43
Person of interest in Highland Park shooting has apparent violent online presence08:35
Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe02:16
'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting05:17
Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting01:45
Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting05:43
At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois01:21
Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade03:50
- Now Playing
Officials release names of victims in Highland Park parade shooting, update victim count01:35
- UP NEXT
Giuliani, Sen. Graham, John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury02:47
Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting03:46
Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial03:44
Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows05:09
Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII10:43
Play All