    Gov. Candidate Josh Shapiro: ‘I have confidence’ in Pennsylvania election officials

    12:01

  • Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

    04:37

  • What do Republicans have planned if they win control of Senate?

    03:12

  • Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

    02:13

  • Oprah endorses John Fetterman over fellow TV star Dr. Oz

    03:18

  • Watch: President Biden vows to "free Iran" during campaign speech

    00:43

  • Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthy

    06:05

  • Why Gen-Z is (and isn’t) voting

    03:23

  • Voters in Pennsylvania are voting ‘against the other candidate’

    12:31

  • Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00

  • How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:53

  • Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections

    04:44

  • Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

    04:31

  • Biden says midterms are a 'defining moment' in fight for democracy

    03:15

  • Ron Johnson: ‘Anger coming out of the left’ on heated political rhetoric

    03:39

  • New law protects Washington state election workers

    01:23

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • Biden, Obama set to reunite in Pennsylvania in final midterms push

    02:32

  • Economy is 'No. 1': Independent voters share midterm issues that matter to them

    05:46

Obama: 'When true democracy goes away, people get hurt'

01:52

Former President Barack Obama made a case for democracy as he campaigned for Pennsylvania Democrats in Philadelphia, saying that there are consequences "when true democracy goes away," and added, "Generations of Americans fought and died for our democracy".Nov. 6, 2022

