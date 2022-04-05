IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Obama praises Biden for efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • 'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

    02:54

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:36

  • Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

    03:12

  • Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14

  • Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

    09:49

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

    01:15

  • Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report

    06:22

  • Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

    00:52

  • DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill

    05:19

  • Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida

    04:22

  • Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon

    08:29

msnbc

Obama praises Biden for efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act

02:28

Former President Obama spoke about how the Affordable Care Act has benefitted Americans and and praised President Biden and his administration for working to improve it.April 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Obama praises Biden for efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • 'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

    02:54

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All