    'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally

'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally

Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester while campaigning with Michigan Gov. Whitmer in Detroit. The protester shouted out while he was calling on elected officials to reject threatening rhetoric to lawmakers and election workers.Oct. 29, 2022

    'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally

