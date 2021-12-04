IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges

    04:13

  • Police: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect in custody

    05:46

  • Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found

    10:48

  • Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect

    01:25

msnbc

Oakland County sheriff: Unkown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse

05:37

Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard details the arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter's parents, who pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.Dec. 4, 2021

