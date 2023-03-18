IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
O'Donnell: Trump's Truth Social post is a desperate attempt to increase rally sizes

05:26

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that "illegal leaks" indicate he will be arrested Tuesday as he is facing possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell explains why this is an attempt by Trump to increase the size of his rallies and aid his campaign for president in 2024.March 18, 2023

