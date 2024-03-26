IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NTSB launches investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse
March 26, 2024

NTSB launches investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

05:05

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy says specialized teams will focus on multiple aspects of the Baltimore bridge collision and collapse.March 26, 2024

    01:41
    05:05
