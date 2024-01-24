IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump wins New Hampshire primary, NBC News projects, cementing status as clear frontrunner

  • ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows for fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • 'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site

    04:49

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  • New Hampshire secretary of state speaks about challenges of 2024 primary

    02:49

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

  • Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews

    02:20

  • Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

    05:26

  • Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  • Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  • Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall

    06:09

  • Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

    10:47

  • ‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment

    03:38

  • Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote

    01:55

msnbc

'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

04:01

Steve Kornacki breaks down the first results coming in from New Hampshire polling sites and explains the target poll numbers Nikki Haley needs to reach in each district to signal a potential tie or toss-up in the state-level race.Jan. 24, 2024

  • ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows for fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All