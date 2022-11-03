IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles

    North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills

  • North Korea launches missile directly toward South Korea

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

  • U.S., South Korean military drills draw North's ire

  • Kim Jong Un launches new farming project on former missile site

  • U.S. condemns North Korea’s ‘destabilizing’ missile tests

  • US, South Korea fire back after North Korea’s missile over Japan

  • U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch

  • North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets

  • Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan

  • Harris to visit Demilitarized Zone after North Korea tests ballistic missile

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic

  • North Korea's Kim warns he's ready to use nuclear war deterrent

  • U.S. warns North Korea against conducting nuclear test

  • South Korean, U.S. warplanes conduct show of strength

  • South Korea holds missile drill in response to North's missile launches

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un leads thousands at soldier's funeral

  • Kim slams North Korea's Covid response as 'immature'

  • North Korea's Kim inspects pharmacies as Covid cases increase

North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles

North Korea fired at least one intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range missiles an hour later, South Korea said on Thursday. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Beijing. Nov. 3, 2022

