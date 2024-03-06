Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate

- UP NEXT
North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor10:47
'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds05:47
Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate03:11
Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate04:00
Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'06:31
Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader02:25
Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'05:38
Trump reacts after Supreme Court rules he cannot be removed from state ballots00:55
What’s at stake ahead of Super Tuesday?06:22
Trump celebrates Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’02:20
Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to two counts of perjury02:28
GOP spins in circles to reconcile anti-abortion zeal with public IVF support07:39
Where Sen. Bernie Sanders finds optimism amid dismal politics04:17
Texas Dem blasts Trump: 'Immigrants have made this country great'04:18
IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid05:36
Trump in court as judge considers date for Trump classified documents trial02:09
Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization02:39
E. Jean Carroll responds to Trump's attempt to stay judgment in defamation case04:03
Technology group uses AI tools to help boost Democratic campaigns05:03
House set to vote on deal to temporarily avert a government shutdown02:06
