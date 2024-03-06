IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Rachel Maddow and Steve Kornacki lead MSNBC's special coverage of Super Tuesday

Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate
06:14
  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor

    10:47

  • 'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

    05:47

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00

  • Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'

    06:31

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

  • Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'

    05:38

  • Trump reacts after Supreme Court rules he cannot be removed from state ballots

    00:55

  • What’s at stake ahead of Super Tuesday?

    06:22

  • Trump celebrates Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’

    02:20

  • Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to two counts of perjury

    02:28

  • GOP spins in circles to reconcile anti-abortion zeal with public IVF support

    07:39

  • Where Sen. Bernie Sanders finds optimism amid dismal politics

    04:17

  • Texas Dem blasts Trump: 'Immigrants have made this country great'

    04:18

  • IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid

    05:36

  • Trump in court as judge considers date for Trump classified documents trial

    02:09

  • Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll responds to Trump's attempt to stay judgment in defamation case

    04:03

  • Technology group uses AI tools to help boost Democratic campaigns

    05:03

  • House set to vote on deal to temporarily avert a government shutdown

    02:06

msnbc

Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate

06:14

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Lawrence O'Donnell, Ari Melber, and Joy Reid discuss how Nikki Haley became "the last one standing" in the race against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president.March 6, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor

    10:47

  • 'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

    05:47

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00

  • Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'

    06:31

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All