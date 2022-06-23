IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

    01:29
    ‘Absolutely shocking’: New York governor reacts to Supreme Court ruling on guns

    03:23
    Supreme Court rules state funding can be used for religious education

    02:09

  • Despite a backlash, is feminism losing cultural vitality?

    07:19

  • Women over 50 having an impact on the battle for Roe

    04:49

  • Ginni Thomas Invited By 1/6 Committee To Testify

    05:26

  • W. Kamau Bell urges men to stand up for abortion rights

    07:15

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to call for Justice Thomas’ impeachment

    05:55

  • Violence a recognized factor in Trump coup plan: hearing witnesses

    07:08

  • ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

    02:11

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11

  • Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

    07:59

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

    05:04

  • ‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP

    11:34

‘Absolutely shocking’: New York governor reacts to Supreme Court ruling on guns

03:23

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling that says the Constitution provides the right to carry a gun outside the home. Hochul called the decision “absolutely shocking” and said the state would “fight back.”June 23, 2022

