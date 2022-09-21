IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New York attorney general announces lawsuit against Trump over business fraud

msnbc

New York attorney general announces lawsuit against Trump over business fraud

03:25

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against former President Trump, his children and the Trump Organization after an investigation alleges they inflated the values of properties in seeking bank loans. Her office is seeking $250 million in penalties for over 200 instances of fraud over 10 years.Sept. 21, 2022

    New York attorney general announces lawsuit against Trump over business fraud

