IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    01:04

  • Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Trump considering possible 2024 announcement this month

    01:52

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat

    04:58

  • Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’

    04:21

  • Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous

    09:43

  • Biden touts economic growth, rails against record oil profits in campaign speech

    03:00

  • Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

    01:57

  • Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘Joe Biden was trying to strike that tone as the leader of the whole country’

    08:01

  • Biden on midterms: Democracy is on the ballot this year

    02:54

  • Watch full: President Biden's remarks on protecting democracy

    20:40

  • Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach

    06:53

  • Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat

    10:13

  • Supreme Court denies stay for Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe

    00:35

  • Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump tax records to House committee

    01:00

  • Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi

    11:27

  • Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

    20:41

  • District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker

    03:55

msnbc

Nevada Senate race ‘about as close as anyone that I’ve ever seen’

01:15

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki speaks to the CEO of the Nevada Independent Jon Ralston on the state of the Nevada Senate race between incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and the Trump-endorsed Adam Laxlat.Nov. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    01:04

  • Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Trump considering possible 2024 announcement this month

    01:52

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat

    04:58

  • Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’

    04:21

  • Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous

    09:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All