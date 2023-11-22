Netanyahu addresses deal with Hamas for release of hostages in Gaza

'It's going to be very fraught' Fmr. Israeli negotiator on implementation of hostage deal05:11
Netanyahu addresses deal with Hamas for release of hostages in Gaza05:49
Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’07:01
Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’04:50
Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’06:24
Premature babies evacuated from Gaza for treatment in Egypt01:12
Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'07:22
WH: Hostage release deal product of intensive, behind-the-scenes diplomacy03:09
Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal, pause in fighting06:33
'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents08:31
Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza03:12
Hostage deal approved by Israeli government06:12
‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal11:56
'Peace has become a radical word' Palestinian and Israeli activists on coming together05:00
Netanyahu on tentative hostage agreement: ‘Difficult decision, but it is the right decision’04:35
'Hardest decision a government has to make' Israel's Knesset meets on hostage deal04:25
Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal09:56
Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’10:02
What the tentative Israel-Hamas hostage deal could look like04:52
Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval02:31
