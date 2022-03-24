Ned Price: Those who are responsible for ‘murderous acts’ must be held accountable
07:42
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joined Kristen Welker to discuss the latest attacks in Ukraine and the emergency NATO summit in Brussels. He said his team is taking a close look at the allegations that Russia is using phosphorus bombs on Ukrainian civilians as the war stretches into its second month.March 24, 2022
