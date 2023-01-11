IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign: 'He deceived the voters'

    01:11
    Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

    06:20

  • GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term

    10:46

  • Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office

    01:49

  • Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail

    03:29

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

    05:29

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

    06:54

  • House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

    02:39

  • The Last Thing: House of Cards

    03:17

  • Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution

    04:49

  • Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history

    09:32

  • House GOP passes rules package

    02:39

  • Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'

    06:43

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11

  • ‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe

    10:42

  • Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

    05:31

  • Georgia grand jury completes report on Trump election interference probe

    02:11

  • Biden arrives in Texas for first-time southern border visit

    04:48

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29

  • Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'

    02:17

Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign: 'He deceived the voters'

01:11

Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo held a press conference calling for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to resign after conducting what he described as a "campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication."Jan. 11, 2023

