IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    We planned to ‘immediately engage’ with shooter, say Nashville police

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

    04:15

  • Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old female

    03:23

  • Suspected Nashville shooter is 'statistical anomaly' as a female

    01:51

  • Female shooting suspect dead after killing 6 at Nashville school

    02:01

  • Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

    10:28

  • March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’

    03:39

  • Lawmaker compares Parkland father's outburst to Jan. 6 rioters

    02:55

  • 'It's depraved, it's dangerous': Gov. Whitmer on anti-semitic comments made by Michigan GOP 

    08:56

  • Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing

    02:39

  • Denver high school shooting suspect found dead

    00:41

  • Michigan GOP faces backlash after comparing gun bills to Holocaust

    05:29

  • Two wounded in shooting at Colorado high school

    01:02

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  • Susan Rice: Biden will sign a 'landmark' executive order on gun safety

    08:56

  • Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

    06:13

  • U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

    03:40

  • Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    04:34

  • Michigan State students prepare to return to classes a week after tragedy

    03:05

  • Virginia House compromises and passes gun-related bill

    05:03

msnbc

We planned to ‘immediately engage’ with shooter, say Nashville police

01:19

Nashville Chief of Police John Drake spoke about officials' response to the Nashville school shooting that left seven people dead including the shooter. Drake said it was planned that police would not wait, they would “immediately go in and immediately engage” with the shooter.March 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    We planned to ‘immediately engage’ with shooter, say Nashville police

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

    04:15

  • Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old female

    03:23

  • Suspected Nashville shooter is 'statistical anomaly' as a female

    01:51

  • Female shooting suspect dead after killing 6 at Nashville school

    02:01

  • Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

    10:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All