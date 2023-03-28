IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Nashville council member criticizes Tennessee lawmaker's gun-filled Christmas card

04:57

Nashville Metro Council Member Tonya Hancock reacts to Rep. Andy Ogle's gun-themed Christmas card in the wake of the Covenant School shooting and advocates for an assault weapons ban. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian reports.March 28, 2023

