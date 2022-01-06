Pelosi honors heroes that defended Capitol on Jan. 6
During a vigil held by lawmakers to mark the Jan. 6 anniversary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives and sacrificed for democracy. Pelosi thanked the “heroes” that protected the Capitol that day.Jan. 6, 2022
