    Pelosi honors heroes that defended Capitol on Jan. 6

    Cap. Hill Officer: Police who protected the Capitol on Jan 6th won’t have closure until 'accountability is served’

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

  • Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party

  • Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse

  • Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

  • 'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley

  • ‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot

  • In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

  • One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC

  • In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

  • Biden: Trump ‘created and spread a web of lies’ that led to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

  • Jan. 6th one year later

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

  • Hayes: America was one Mike Pence away from 'full-blown' constitutional crisis

  • Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6

During a vigil held by lawmakers to mark the Jan. 6 anniversary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives and sacrificed for democracy. Pelosi thanked the “heroes” that protected the Capitol that day.Jan. 6, 2022

