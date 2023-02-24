IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Murdaugh says boat wreck is to blame for Paul and Maggie's deaths

During his cross-examination, Murdaugh says that the boat wreck and the media coverage that followed the accident is the reason for the shooting deaths of Paul and Maggie. He said there were "half-truths" being told about Paul after being criminally charged, and said, "I believe the wrong person read that."Feb. 24, 2023

