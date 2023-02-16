IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note

Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note

After the mass shooting at Michigan State University, police confirmed that the shooter, Anthony McRae, was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note on him. Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said that when police officers made contact with the shooter, "he produced a weapon and killed himself."Feb. 16, 2023

