Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note

- Now Playing
Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note03:40
- UP NEXT
At least 1 person dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting01:57
Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting03:17
Police give a timeline of how the Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded03:37
Doctor breaks down when speaking about the victims of the Michigan State University shooting02:41
Parent describes daughter experiencing second Michigan school shooting05:17
Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog01:08
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting02:32
Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout01:28
Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death01:23
Florida man connected to mass shooting killed after police chase01:38
Documents: 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly choked another01:14
One officer killed, one wounded in Pennsylvania police shootout01:11
Judge rules civil suit against Kyle Rittenhouse can move forward02:11
911 calls recount harrowing moments in Monterey Park shooting01:56
Gun violence survivors share how they live with their wounds05:01
Attorney: Principal wasn't warned of gun prior to school shooting02:39
Attorney: Principal was unaware of gun prior to school shooting01:51
One person killed, three wounded in Washington Metro shootings03:47
Gunman shot to death after opening fire inside Nebraska Target01:43
- Now Playing
Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note03:40
- UP NEXT
At least 1 person dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting01:57
Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting03:17
Police give a timeline of how the Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded03:37
Doctor breaks down when speaking about the victims of the Michigan State University shooting02:41
Parent describes daughter experiencing second Michigan school shooting05:17
Play All