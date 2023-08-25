- UP NEXT
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
See Rudy Giuliani's fall from top prosecutor to RICO defendant: Melber Report12:12
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs04:47
Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'02:30
'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord06:17
DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists03:08
'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report08:45
‘Factually false’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump’s comments on Georgia case06:04
Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist06:05
Lawrence: Trump's mugshot will be the greatest humiliation of his life05:24
Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia06:37
Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia03:44
See Trump RICO defendants’ jail bookings & mugshots on live TV07:47
See Rudy Giuliani’s RICO mugshot: Ari Melber on coup defendant’s jail booking08:15
Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal10:41
Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options05:43
‘Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump’: Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller11:25
- UP NEXT
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
See Rudy Giuliani's fall from top prosecutor to RICO defendant: Melber Report12:12
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs04:47
Play All