WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers State of the Union address to deeply divided Congress

    Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

  • Biden: 'Covid no longer controls our lives'

  • George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

  • Polling shows Biden economic success struggling to reach many Americans

  • White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

  • Chris Matthews: Biden has an audience tonight, and he needs to use it

  • House member to highlight reproductive rights by bringing doctor to SOTU

  • Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation

  • Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention 

  • Spicing up the State of the Union speech

  • Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

  • 'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union

  • DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to the State of the Union

  • ‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee

msnbc

Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

Rachel Maddow and an MSNBC panel look at silent video of Senator Mitt Romney and Rep. George Santos having what appears to be a less-than-friendly exchange ahead of the State of the Union Address.Feb. 8, 2023

