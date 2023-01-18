IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment

    01:46

  • White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home

    02:18

  • Prosecutors say New Mexico candidate hired four men to shoot at Democratic leaders' homes

    02:43

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07

  • California Rep. Lofgren reacts to additional documents discovered at Biden's Wilmington home

    06:02

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

    04:52

  • More documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, new statements say

    02:47

  • Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit

    02:10

  • House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents

    02:15

  • McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 7

    01:00

  • Biden holds bilateral meeting with prime minister of Japan

    03:03

  • Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction

    02:52

  • ‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations

    08:06

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’

    04:56

  • Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation

    02:04

  • Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents

    03:07

  • Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'

    01:09

  • Biden assures he's 'cooperating fully' with review of classified documents

    01:17

msnbc

Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence

11:30

In the “National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC Town Hall,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joy Reid talk to Minnijean Brown-Trickey, activist and member of the Little Rock Nine, and Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and creator of The 1619 Project, about the importance of activism and sharing the truth about their hardships and experiences with future generations. Sponsored by W.K. Kellogg Foundation.Jan. 18, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment

    01:46

  • White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home

    02:18

  • Prosecutors say New Mexico candidate hired four men to shoot at Democratic leaders' homes

    02:43

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All