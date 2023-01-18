Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence

- UP NEXT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment01:46
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home02:18
Prosecutors say New Mexico candidate hired four men to shoot at Democratic leaders' homes02:43
“The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon05:51
Debating the validity of the Electoral College06:33
Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised07:07
California Rep. Lofgren reacts to additional documents discovered at Biden's Wilmington home06:02
Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling04:52
More documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, new statements say02:47
Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit02:10
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents02:15
McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 701:00
Biden holds bilateral meeting with prime minister of Japan03:03
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction02:52
‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations08:06
Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’04:56
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation02:04
Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents03:07
Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'01:09
Biden assures he's 'cooperating fully' with review of classified documents01:17
