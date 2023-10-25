IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

    01:49

  • Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'

    01:11

  • Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order

    01:50

  • Full remarks: Mike Johnson speaks after being elected House speaker

    18:17
  • Now Playing

    Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel

    00:36

  • Aguilar nominates Jeffries for Democrats in next House speaker vote

    07:11

  • Stefanik nominates Rep. Mike Johnson for House speaker

    06:16

  • Biden meets with Australian prime minister at the White House

    05:48

  • Biden welcomes Australian prime minister to the White House

    04:42

  • ‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says

    04:48

  • Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped

    03:16

  • Something in him just snapped: 'Profoundly disappointed' Romney rips Trump Republicans in new book

    08:01

  • McCarthy: GOP in 'a very bad place' amid search for next House speaker

    02:28

  • House GOP picks Rep. Tom Emmer as next speaker candidate

    02:06

  • Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:38

  • Sen. Bob Menendez expected to plead not guilty to foreign agent charge

    01:44

  • Nine Republicans officially join House speaker race

    02:47

  • Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires

    11:42

  • Rep. Jim Jordan drops out of House speaker race

    04:48

msnbc

Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker

00:53

Watch as Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is formally sworn in to serve as the next House speaker.Oct. 25, 2023

  • Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

    01:49

  • Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'

    01:11

  • Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order

    01:50

  • Full remarks: Mike Johnson speaks after being elected House speaker

    18:17
  • Now Playing

    Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel

    00:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All