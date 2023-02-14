IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 3 people killed, 5 injured in shootings at Michigan State University

  • Suspect in Michigan State shooting found dead

    Michigan State student recounts finding out about active shooter on campus

    At least three killed, five injured in Michigan State shooting

  • At least five injured in shooting on Michigan State campus

  • Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn

  • John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

  • Military shoots down object over Lake Huron 

  • FAA lifts flight restriction over Lake Michigan

  • Temporary flight restriction imposed over Lake Michigan

  • What questions remain after third aerial object downed in Canada

  • Prime Minister Trudeau orders takedown of object in Canadian airspace

  • Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena

  • Women governors on having an impact after 50

  • Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII

  • 'We want each other to be successful': Women governors weigh in

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

  • Steve Rattner: Jobs have recovered from Covid shut down

  • Doug Emhoff calls on U.N. to help combat antisemitism, an 'epidemic of hate'

  • San Francisco DA on city safety and a more fair criminal justice system

Michigan State student recounts finding out about active shooter on campus

A Michigan State University freshman who is locked down in his dorm recounts the moments he heard reports of an active shooting situation on the East Lansing campus that left at least three people dead and five others injured.  Feb. 14, 2023

