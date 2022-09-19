Michael Beschloss: Look at the 'last 10 days, and especially today, as the Queen's autobiography'

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to reflect on the life and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “Almost every world leader gets to plan their own funeral ceremonies. And so one way of looking at the last 10 days and especially today, is as the Queen's autobiography,” Beschloss explains. “What was on display? Certainly her modesty and kindness, but also her fierceness. She was a fierce mother. She was a person of fierce religious faith and above all, she fiercely was determined that the United Kingdom and the monarchy would survive and prevail. We saw all of that during these last 10 days.” Sept. 19, 2022