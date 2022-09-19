IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'The legacy Charles inherits' How the Queen oversaw change of British identity

    04:38

  • Imperial state crown, orb and scepter removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s casket

    03:13
    Michael Beschloss: Look at the 'last 10 days, and especially today, as the Queen's autobiography'

    03:50
    'Not the end of an era, the end of an age.' Experts reflect on the Queen's legacy

    08:37

  • Ed Luce: Nobody can replace Queen Elizabeth II; she was one-of-a-kind

    09:52

  • British public get last look at Queen Elizabeth II’s casket as it arrives at Windsor Castle

    02:41

  • Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans

    02:30

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth was steadfast in defense of custom, consistency

    04:08

  • ‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

    05:03

  • 'Moving, breathtaking, humbling' to be this close to Westminster Abbey

    01:59

  • Katty Kay: You want pageantry? Turn to the British royal family. My goodness, they do it well.

    03:10

  • Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘life and loving service’

    05:59

  • Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers Bible reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:40

  • Royal Family releases final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:19

  • 'A moving service' that spoke to the Queen's life of service

    07:32

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey followed by royal procession

    03:32

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried to Westminster Abbey on gun carriage

    03:38

  • President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey for state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:25

  • 'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London

    01:07

  • Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

    04:57

Michael Beschloss: Look at the 'last 10 days, and especially today, as the Queen's autobiography'

03:50

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to reflect on the life and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “Almost every world leader gets to plan their own funeral ceremonies. And so one way of looking at the last 10 days and especially today, is as the Queen's autobiography,” Beschloss explains. “What was on display? Certainly her modesty and kindness, but also her fierceness. She was a fierce mother. She was a person of fierce religious faith and above all, she fiercely was determined that the United Kingdom and the monarchy would survive and prevail. We saw all of that during these last 10 days.” Sept. 19, 2022

