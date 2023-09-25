IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Menendez on bribery charges: 'Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes'

    09:39
Menendez on bribery charges: 'Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes'

09:39

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., held a press conference to address the allegations against him after being indicted on bribery charges. The senator stressed that the charges were only "allegations" and assured his constituents he would continue to work in the Senate.Sept. 25, 2023

