‘They will never take Kyiv:’ Member of Zelenskyy’s cabinet speaks out
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks with Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy, who shared what he is seeing near Kyiv and says that the spirit and values of the Ukrainian military will help defeat the larger Russian forces.Feb. 25, 2022
Kyiv apartment building hit by debris after aircraft reportedly shot down
'They will never take Kyiv:' Member of Zelenskyy's cabinet speaks out
