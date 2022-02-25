IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kyiv apartment building hit by debris after aircraft reportedly shot down

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    ‘They will never take Kyiv:’ Member of Zelenskyy’s cabinet speaks out

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Russian tanks reportedly outside Kharkiv, Kyiv

    03:31

  • Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions

    04:24

  • Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’

    05:59

  • Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

    07:32

  • Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine

    03:41

  • Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions

    10:15

  • Ukrainian citizens prepare to fight Russian forces as explosions continue in Kyiv

    04:45

  • Putin’s bogus claim to “denazify” Ukraine

    11:48

  • Was diplomacy ever a viable option to deter Russia?

    10:06

  • How the world is responding to Russia

    10:22

  • Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49

  • Where is the UN in all of this?

    09:03

  • Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

    09:36

  • Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night

    06:54

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: It’s clear that Putin was ‘never interested’ in diplomacy

    11:30

  • 'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades

    07:55

  • FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

    01:25

  • Biden announces 'additional, strong sanctions' against Russia

    04:22

msnbc

‘They will never take Kyiv:’ Member of Zelenskyy’s cabinet speaks out

06:23

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks with Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy, who shared what he is seeing near Kyiv and says that the spirit and values of the Ukrainian military will help defeat the larger Russian forces.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Kyiv apartment building hit by debris after aircraft reportedly shot down

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    ‘They will never take Kyiv:’ Member of Zelenskyy’s cabinet speaks out

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Russian tanks reportedly outside Kharkiv, Kyiv

    03:31

  • Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions

    04:24

  • Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’

    05:59

  • Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

    07:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All