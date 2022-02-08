McConnell: January 6 was 'violent insurrection' after a legitimate election

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Mitch McConnell told reporters he believed the January 6 Capitol riot was a "violent insurrection" to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. He also criticized the Republican National Committee for "singling out" members of his party.Feb. 8, 2022

