IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy: 'We may have a battle on the floor'

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

    04:05

  • 'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record

    04:56

  • 'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle

    10:12

  • McCarthy to hold call with House republicans ahead of speaker vote

    01:51

  • Biden grants pardons for six individuals

    02:06

  • House committee releases six years of Trump's tax returns

    02:16

  • Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority

    02:17

  • Matthew Dowd: McCarthy has no vision, just wants to sit in Speaker’s Office

    10:58

  • 'Do you have no shame?': Santos questioned on record in Fox News interview

    02:26

  • Who received the most political attention in 2022?

    08:21

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

    08:02

  • House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign

    02:15

  • McConnell says Trump’s ‘clout has diminished’

    02:25

  • Biden delivers Christmas address from White House

    07:44

  • Senate passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill

    02:50

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Senate reaches deal on government funding bill

    05:10

  • Biden: 'Take this storm extremely seriously'

    01:29

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

msnbc

McCarthy: 'We may have a battle on the floor'

01:37

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters ahead of the vote for House speaker and addressed offers made to him by Republicans who publicly stated they would not vote for his nomination.Jan. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McCarthy: 'We may have a battle on the floor'

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

    04:05

  • 'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record

    04:56

  • 'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle

    10:12

  • McCarthy to hold call with House republicans ahead of speaker vote

    01:51

  • Biden grants pardons for six individuals

    02:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All